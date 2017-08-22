FÓRUM
Fitneska úprimne odpovedala kritikom po výsmechu za celulitídu. Už dávno sa na bežný ženský problém prestala pozerať s hlavou v smútku

Celulitída nie je nič, za čo sa treba hanbiť.

22. august 2017, 10:52
6 komentárov
Každý z nás nemôže mať dokonalú postavu a telo bez menších či väčších nedostatkov. Fitneska Jessi Kneeland dlho naberala odvahu na to, aby sa so svojimi fanúšikmi podelila o detailný záber na svoju celulitídu na zadnej strane stehien a jej príspevok napokon získal veľa pozitívnych ohlasov. Pod svojou fotografiou Jessi vysvetľuje, že sa s celulitídou postupne naučila žiť, lebo pretrhla niť starých myšlienok o tom, aká je otrasná a škaredá, čo v žiadnom prípade nie je pravda. Namiesto starostí z celulitídy sa na ňu začala pozerať ako na „Fancy Fat“, čím upravila svoje vnímanie a aj vnímanie mnohých ľudí vo svojom okolí.

 

Oh hey there, have you met my fancy fat? It's these pretty dimples along the back of my legs and butt. Some people think fancy fat is "bad," and will try to convince you to get rid of yours, but we know better. Fancy fat is just a natural, healthy, built-in decoration. (Or at least that's how I choose to see it.) # Note: There is absolutely nothing objectively true about statements like "cellulite is ugly" or "perfectly smooth and toned is more attractive." Those are just examples of a social reality we pass along to each other so often, that our brains start to believe they must be true, they're "natural," or they're "just the way things are." # But they're not. We can change the way we see things by interrupting those old thoughts, challenging and examining them, noticing how they affect us, changing what we expose ourselves to, and finding new beliefs that affect us in a more positive way. # Which exactly what I've done by re-casting my so-called embarrassing cellulite in the role of beloved Fancy Fat. ❤ # PS my fancy fat is more visible in some lighting or poses, and less visible in others. These 2 photos were taken when I happened to notice it popping recently in the mirror at my gym.

Příspěvek sdílený Jessi Kneeland (@jessikneeland),


 

Po príspevku na Instagrame sa aj napriek úprimnosti objavil minimálne jeden človek, ktorý jej vytmavil, že v akomkoľvek svetle sa to bude snažiť ukázať, množstvo jej telesného tuku je neprirodzené. Vysvetlil jej, že konzumuje nesprávne jedlo a jej telo si potom ukladá príliš veľa tuku. Zároveň jej odporučil, aby nesprávne jedlo prestala jesť a jednoducho denne spálila viac kalórií ako si strčí do úst a celulitída jej zmizne.

 


 

Na príspevok plný nenávisti Jessi odpovedala najskôr v krátkosti, keď opäť raz vysvetľovala, že celulitída nie je žiadnou katastrofou a našiel by si ju na nohách žien každej vekovej kategórie. Jessi aj vďaka nej bude pokračovať v pomáhaní ženám, ktoré potrebuju upraviť svoje vnímanie krásy a vlastného tela. Neskôr pridala ďalšiu fotku, pod ktorou napísala, že jej ženy posielajú správy o tom, aká je odvážna, pretože ony by podobnú fotku nikdy nemohli zavesiť na internet. Svoj príspevok zakončila myšlienkami o tom, ako by sme sa mali prestať na súčasti našich tiel pozerať ako na nedostatky či chyby a radšej si uvedomiť, že každá časť nášho tela z nás robí človeka a všetko je krásne, ak sa na to pozrieme zo správneho uhla.  

 

"I posted about my cellulite because I think it’s important that we normalize real bodies. # I got tons of comments and messages from women who told me they thought I was “brave” to post those photos, and that they could never have done something so scary. # Which is heart-breaking. # It has become so utterly unacceptable to have a normal human female body, that the thought of other people seeing our normalness or humanness is mortifying. # I know this isn’t anything new. A few years ago, I wouldn’t have posted a photo like that, either. # But as article after article was written about my post last week (and my clapback at the troll who tried to tell me my cellulite is unnatural and unhealthy) it kept ringing in my head that we are a culture in desperate need of more exposure to real bodies. # More non-sexual nudity. # More female human-ness. # I’m not just talking about “owning our flaws,” here, either. Because my cellulite is not a fucking FLAW. # Neither is my belly being round and soft instead of flat and flexed. In fact, none of any part of the human body is a fucking flaw. # It’s all perfect, and when seen through the right lens, it’s all beautiful. (Hint: that lens does not include our mainstream beauty standards.) # Ok I guess I’ll end my rant here, with a call to stop hiding the humanness of your body. # What would happen if you let the world see your belly be soft and round? # If you stopped trying to hide your dimples and rolls? # What if we all agreed to stop calling our humanness a “flaw,” or buying into the idea that we must somehow try to fix it?" -Excerpt from today's #transparenttuesday email

Příspěvek sdílený Jessi Kneeland (@jessikneeland),


Zdroj: indy100.com
celulitida
Diskusia
alebo poslať ako anonym
6 komentárov
avatar
Freeloader22. august 2017, 11:07

jedna vec je vysmievat sa z toho, druha je trepat sprostosti ze to je "healthy"

nazvat ju fitneskou je tiez troska privela

56 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
jožo22. august 2017, 13:12

ALE CHODTE UŽ NIEKAM .... dokým tu neuvidím článok o tom ako sú chlpaté chlapské ovisnuté cecky sexy, tak sa s vami o tomto nebudem ani baviť..

14 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
anonym122. august 2017, 14:55

a na ktorých fotkách je tá fitneska ?

5 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
JuroNo122. august 2017, 14:41

Nechajte ju :) Dievca sa len tesi, ze konecne schudla a uz nema 100kg.. Vtedy je aj celulitida pozitivna :D:D:D

4 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Milos23. august 2017, 10:03

Viete preco nemaju chlapi celulitidu? Lebo je to skarede :-/

0 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
prakojot22. august 2017, 11:30

som pohonil

-6 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
