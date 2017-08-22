Fitneska úprimne odpovedala kritikom po výsmechu za celulitídu. Už dávno sa na bežný ženský problém prestala pozerať s hlavou v smútku

Každý z nás nemôže mať dokonalú postavu a telo bez menších či väčších nedostatkov. Fitneska Jessi Kneeland dlho naberala odvahu na to, aby sa so svojimi fanúšikmi podelila o detailný záber na svoju celulitídu na zadnej strane stehien a jej príspevok napokon získal veľa pozitívnych ohlasov. Pod svojou fotografiou Jessi vysvetľuje, že sa s celulitídou postupne naučila žiť, lebo pretrhla niť starých myšlienok o tom, aká je otrasná a škaredá, čo v žiadnom prípade nie je pravda. Namiesto starostí z celulitídy sa na ňu začala pozerať ako na „Fancy Fat“, čím upravila svoje vnímanie a aj vnímanie mnohých ľudí vo svojom okolí.

Po príspevku na Instagrame sa aj napriek úprimnosti objavil minimálne jeden človek, ktorý jej vytmavil, že v akomkoľvek svetle sa to bude snažiť ukázať, množstvo jej telesného tuku je neprirodzené. Vysvetlil jej, že konzumuje nesprávne jedlo a jej telo si potom ukladá príliš veľa tuku. Zároveň jej odporučil, aby nesprávne jedlo prestala jesť a jednoducho denne spálila viac kalórií ako si strčí do úst a celulitída jej zmizne.

Na príspevok plný nenávisti Jessi odpovedala najskôr v krátkosti, keď opäť raz vysvetľovala, že celulitída nie je žiadnou katastrofou a našiel by si ju na nohách žien každej vekovej kategórie. Jessi aj vďaka nej bude pokračovať v pomáhaní ženám, ktoré potrebuju upraviť svoje vnímanie krásy a vlastného tela. Neskôr pridala ďalšiu fotku, pod ktorou napísala, že jej ženy posielajú správy o tom, aká je odvážna, pretože ony by podobnú fotku nikdy nemohli zavesiť na internet. Svoj príspevok zakončila myšlienkami o tom, ako by sme sa mali prestať na súčasti našich tiel pozerať ako na nedostatky či chyby a radšej si uvedomiť, že každá časť nášho tela z nás robí človeka a všetko je krásne, ak sa na to pozrieme zo správneho uhla.